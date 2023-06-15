VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Vicksburg men haven been arrested and one is still wanted in connection to the death of a Fayette man.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 in the 1600 block of Crawford Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 26-year-old Kelvion Winston, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Merit Health River Region for treatment, but he died from his injuries.

Police said Bryant Williams, 31, and Joshua Perkins, 28, were both arrested on Wednesday and appeared in court.

Williams was charged with murder and three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. He received a $2,150,000 bond.

Perkins was charged with murder, three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $2,180,000.

Bryant Williams (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Joshua Perkins (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Quenterious Williams (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Police are still searching for Quenterious Williams, 28, in connection to the fatal shooting. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 800-355-8477.