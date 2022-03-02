ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested two people and recovered two stolen vehicles.

Deputies stopped a 2018 Ford Escape on Old Highway 84 on Monday, February 28. The vehicle was reported stolen in Adams County on January 3, 2021. The driver, Colon Bass, was charged with possession of stolen property and driving on a suspended license.

Colon Bass (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Terricka Coach (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

On Tuesday, March 1, deputies stopped a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe on Sergeant Prentiss Drive. The vehicle was reported stolen in Hinds County. Deputies said driver Terricka Coach drove away and was later arrested. Coach was charged with possession of stolen property, felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license and no seat belt.