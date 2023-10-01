BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested after a chase started in Byram.

The chase happened on Saturday, September 30 after officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle.

Byram police said the driver lead officers on a chase that ended in a crash at the intersection of Robinson Road and Highway 80. They said the driver attempted to run, but was captured by officers. The passenger in the stolen vehicle was also arrested.

One person, who was injured in the crash, was airlifted to a local hospital. There’s no word on the person’s condition as of Sunday, October 1.