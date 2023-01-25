YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two members of the Aryan Circle were each sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison for their role in the attempted murder of an inmate while they were incarcerated at U.S. Penitentiary Yazoo City in Mississippi.

Prosecutors said on October 3, 2022, 40-year-old William G. Chunn, of Texas, and 42-year-old Aaron M. Rentfrow, of Indiana, were convicted on the charge in the Southern District of Mississippi.

Chunn was previously convicted at trial in the Eastern District of Texas of racketeering conspiracy and sentenced to life in prison for separate crimes.

Prosecutors said evidence at trial demonstrated that on August 17, 2017, Rentfrow beat and stabbed the victim to earn membership into the Aryan Circle. They said Chunn, one of the five-highest ranking Aryan Circle leaders in the nation, ordered the attack and targeted the victim because he believed the victim was homosexual.

The victim sustained severe injuries from the attack, including rib fractures, a collapsed lung requiring a chest tube, multiple puncture wounds to the chest, and lacerations to the face and head.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Federal Bureau of Prisons; and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.