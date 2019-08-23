Two boys ages 12 and 13 shot in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two young boys, ages 12 and 13, are in serious condition after being shot Thursday night in Winston County.

Sheriff Jason Pugh told WCBI the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Goss Road and Minnie Miller Road.

Both boys, who are related, are being treated at a Jackson hospital.

Pugh said there are two suspects in custody, but they have not yet been charged.

He added he does not believe it was a random shooting but is not certain the two boys were the targets.

Cash Matlock will have a live report on WCBI News Midday.