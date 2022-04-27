JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced the Public Works Department will close two bridges in southwest Jackson this week by order of the Office of State Aid Road Construction.

According to officials, recent inspections found deterioration in one or more wooden piles that support each bridge. The affected bridges are on Smallwood Street between Longwood Drive and Wooddell Drive, and on Alyce Street west of Barrier Place.

The Smallwood closure will affect routes to Marshall and Oak Forest elementary schools. The two schools are located on each side of the bridge.

The bridges will remain closed until the wooden piles are replaced. No timeframe is available for reopening either bridge at this time.