JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two brothers were found guilty in connection to a Jackson homicide that happened in August 2019.

After a four day trial, Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were found guilty of first-degree murder and a drive-by shooting.

Prosecutors said Thomas and Terry killed 29-year-old Earnest Myers after a dispute at a grocery store on Ridgewood Road that involved the exchange of a child.

The two brothers followed Myers out of the store parking lot and fired several shots into his vehicle, causing the vehicle to crash into a tree. Jackson police responded and found Myers unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back of his neck.

“While every murder is a tragic injustice, this crime was especially heinous, as one of the perpetrators’ minor child was in the car at the time of the shooting,” said Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens. “Not only was a murder committed and a child placed in danger, but this sort of crime risks perpetuating a culture of violence across generations.”

The two men are expected to be sentenced on October 18, 2022. Thomas and Terry each face a life sentence in prison.