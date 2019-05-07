Two brothers in custody in connection Biloxi officer's death Davian Atkinson charged as an accessory to the fact [ + - ] Darian Atkinson charged with capital murder [ + - ] Darian Atkinson charged with capital murder [ + - ] Video

BILOXI, Miss (WJTV) - Now two people are in jail in connection with the murder of a Biloxi police officer.

21-year-old Davian Atkinson joined his brother in jail charged as an accessory after the fact.

19-year-old Darian Atkinson was arrested last night and charged with the murder of Officer Robert McKeithen.

The officer was shot at point blank range multiple times while standing outside his patrol car on the perimeter of police headquarters in Biloxi. Surveillance video showed a smiling man with a red beanie entering the police station. That person was later identified at Darian Atkinson.

Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania says they still are completely baffled why anyone would do something like this.

"that's probably the saddest thing about this whole thing is we have no motive we have no reason to know why he did this or any reason for him to do this to anybody."

Darian Atkinson is charged with capital murder.

A memorial for Officer McKeithen is scheduled for tonight.

