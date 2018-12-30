Local News

Two cars crash near Ellis Ave. and Robinson Road intersection

Posted: Dec 30, 2018 01:25 AM CST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 01:25 AM CST

Jackson, Miss ( WJTV) - Two people are taken to the hospital after a crash. 
    Witnesses tell us a Maxima and Silverado crashed into each other at the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Robinson Road Saturday. 
    Those witnesses say two passengers in the truck were treated at a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but the driver of the Maxima ran away. 

