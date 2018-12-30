Two cars crash near Ellis Ave. and Robinson Road intersection
Jackson, Miss ( WJTV) - Two people are taken to the hospital after a crash.
Witnesses tell us a Maxima and Silverado crashed into each other at the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Robinson Road Saturday.
Those witnesses say two passengers in the truck were treated at a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but the driver of the Maxima ran away.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
