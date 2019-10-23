Two charged after shooting into a woman’s home in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- On October 22, the Vicksburg Police Department responded to a woman’s home on Redbone Road after receiving a call about two subjects shooting into the home.

The complainant said they shot into her home following an argument.

Later in the day, two suspects were taken into custody for the crime.

Twenty-seven-year-old Freddie Walker and 32-year-old Ashley Hudson were both charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

They will have their initial appearance in the Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday.