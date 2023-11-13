JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The two men, who were charged in connection to the shooting death of Jackson State University (JSU) student Jaylen Burns, have been released from custody.

On Monday, November 13, Jamison Kelly, Jr., appeared in court. Hinds County Judge James Bell ruled that there was no evidence at this moment linking Kelly to the crime of accessory to murder after the fact.

Kelly was said to have driven Joshua Brown away from the scene at the time of the ruling. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones told WJTV 12 News that Brown was released from jail on Friday, November 10.

Bell reiterated that this is an ongoing investigation and that the ruling does not mean that Kelly is exempt from whatever the investigation may find.

Shortly after the ruling on Monday, the father of Burns and the father of Kelly were involved in a heated altercation. The bailiff had to separate them, and they were both escorted out of the courtroom.

Investigators said the fatal shooting happened at the University Pointe Apartment Complex on JSU’s campus on Sunday, October 15.

According to Burns’ father, his son was trying to stop a fight when his life was cut short. Burns was an industrial technology major from Chicago, Illinois.

Jaylen Burns (Courtesy: Burns Family)

Initially, Brown was charged with murder and illegal possession of a firearm on school property. Kelly was initially charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

WJTV 12 News is working to find out if those charges have been dropped against Brown.

This is a developing story.