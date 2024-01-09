JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police arrested two men in connection to a homicide that happened in December 2023.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said police and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 50-year-old Calvin Prisley at his home in Jackson on Monday, January 8.

According to Brown, 49-year-old Calvin Jones turned himself in to Canton police on Monday, January 8.

The two have been charged in connection to the death of 34-year-old Levor Taylor, of Canton.

Taylor’s body was found on Sunday, December 24 lying in the brush, close to Jewell Williams Boulevard and East Dinkins Street. Police said Taylor had a gunshot wound to the upper left side of his chest.

Calvin Prisley (Canton Police Dept.)

Calvin Jones (Canton Police Dept.)

Brown said Prisley has been charged with murder, and Jones has been charged with accessory after the fact.