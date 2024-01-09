JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police arrested two men in connection to a homicide that happened in December 2023.
Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said police and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 50-year-old Calvin Prisley at his home in Jackson on Monday, January 8.
According to Brown, 49-year-old Calvin Jones turned himself in to Canton police on Monday, January 8.
The two have been charged in connection to the death of 34-year-old Levor Taylor, of Canton.
Taylor’s body was found on Sunday, December 24 lying in the brush, close to Jewell Williams Boulevard and East Dinkins Street. Police said Taylor had a gunshot wound to the upper left side of his chest.
Brown said Prisley has been charged with murder, and Jones has been charged with accessory after the fact.