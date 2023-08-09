JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested two juveniles after a carjacking led to a chase in Jackson.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said a victim was carjacked at gunpoint near Taylor Road around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9.

Nearly two hours later, Capitol police spotted the stolen vehicle traveling on Bailey Avenue. Martin said officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver led officers on a chase.

The driver later lost control of the vehicle and wrecked near Northside Drive. Martin said the driver and the passenger ran from the scene, but they were both arrested without incident.

According to Martin, the juveniles will be charged with armed carjacking.