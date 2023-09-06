PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former employee and another man are accused of breaking into a Pike County business.

On September 2, Pike County deputies stopped a black Chevrolet Impala with a license plate covered by a bag.

They identified the driver as 24-year-old Devonta Martin, of McComb. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance enhanced by the possession of a firearm and traffic violations.

Deputies said they found two backpacks inside of the vehicle with a large amount of rolled coins and tools that could be used in a burglary.

Investigators said Martin confessed to breaking into Brian’s Vendiworks in Summit, along with 21-year-old Joshua Felder, of McComb. Felder was a former employee of the business.

Devonta Martin (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Joshua Felder (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Martin and Felder were both charged with burglary of a business and conspiracy to commit burglary of a business.

Martin’s bond was set at $30,000, and Felder’s bond was set at $50,000.