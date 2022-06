PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman were arrested after Pike County deputies said they found about 15 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Deputies said they stopped a car on Interstate 55 North near Exit 8 for a traffic violation on Monday, June 13. They said they found the 15 pounds of marijuana in the car.

Delany Thomas (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Morgan Garner (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Delany Thomas and Morgan Garner were charged with trafficking of a controlled substance. Bond has not been set for Delany. Garner’s bond was set at $50,000.