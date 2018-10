Two charged with first-degree murder Video

FAULKER, Miss (WJTV) - Two people are charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of thirty-one-year-old Joshawa Hopkins of Faulkner. Investigators say he was shot outside of a camper belonging to one of the suspects.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jacob Lewis and thirty-nine-year-old Jacquelyn Caldwell of Walnut were arrested by tippah county sheriff's office. Bond is set for each at $200,000.