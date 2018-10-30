Two charged with first-degree murder

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss (AP) - Two people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of a Mississippi man outside one of the suspect's camper.



WTVA-TV reported that 28-year-old Jacob Riley Lewis of Walnut and 39-year-old Jacquelyn Caldwell of Walnut have been arrested by Tippah County sheriff's deputies.



Deputies say 31-year-old Joshawa Hopkins of Falkner died after he was shot Aug. 12, 2016.



Investigators say Hopkins was shot outside a camper belonging to Lewis. But they have not released details of what led to the shooting.



Bond was set for Lewis and Caldwell at $200,000 each. It was not known if they have attorneys yet to comment on the charges.



The investigation is continuing.

