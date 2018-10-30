Local News

Two charged with first-degree murder

Two people have been arrested and charged for 2016 murder

Posted: Oct 30, 2018

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 10:38 AM CDT

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss (AP) - Two people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of a Mississippi man outside one of the suspect's camper.
  
WTVA-TV reported that 28-year-old Jacob Riley Lewis of Walnut and 39-year-old Jacquelyn Caldwell of Walnut have been arrested by Tippah County sheriff's deputies.
  
Deputies say 31-year-old Joshawa Hopkins of Falkner died after he was shot Aug. 12, 2016.
  
Investigators say Hopkins was shot outside a camper belonging to Lewis. But they have not released details of what led to the shooting.
  
Bond was set for Lewis and Caldwell at $200,000 each. It was not known if they have attorneys yet to comment on the charges.
  
The investigation is continuing.
 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

