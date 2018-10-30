Two charged with first-degree murder
Two people have been arrested and charged for 2016 murder
TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss (AP) - Two people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of a Mississippi man outside one of the suspect's camper.
WTVA-TV reported that 28-year-old Jacob Riley Lewis of Walnut and 39-year-old Jacquelyn Caldwell of Walnut have been arrested by Tippah County sheriff's deputies.
Deputies say 31-year-old Joshawa Hopkins of Falkner died after he was shot Aug. 12, 2016.
Investigators say Hopkins was shot outside a camper belonging to Lewis. But they have not released details of what led to the shooting.
Bond was set for Lewis and Caldwell at $200,000 each. It was not known if they have attorneys yet to comment on the charges.
The investigation is continuing.
Previous
Two arrested for attempted kidnapping...
Next
Two charged in 2016 fatal shooting