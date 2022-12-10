Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people are now facing murder charges after a November 2022 shooting victim died from his injuries.

Pike County deputies said the shooting happened in the 7000 block of Highway 39 East in Magnolia on November 22, 2022. They said the victim was identified as Ricardo Weathersby.

According to deputies, Kentrail Magee and Adrian Goodwin were arrested and charged with attempted murder and conspiracy.

Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

On December 8, 2022, deputies said they were informed that Weathersby died from his injuries. The charges against Magee and Goodwin were upgraded to murder.

The investigation is ongoing.