YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured in Yazoo County.

Authorities said 16-year-old Jaylan Littleton was shot and killed in the Shady Lane community on Friday, February 3.

Authorities with the sheriff’s office said a 15-year-old was also shot. He was flown to a hospital in Jackson. His condition is unknown at this time.

Chief Investigator Noble Brooks Jr. said two arrests were made in the case. Kendrick Terell Myers, 19, and James Banks, 22, were each charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Though a motive hasn’t been determined yet, Brooks said the shooting may have be connected to a fight at a local high school.