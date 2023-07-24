COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two crashes in Copiah County sent seven people to the hospital on Sunday, July 23.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) reported the first crash happened on Interstate 55 near Gallman just after 3:15 p.m.

They said a Honda Accord had a tire malfunction, which caused the driver to lose control, strike an embankment and overturn. There were two adults and four children in the Accord. They were all transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for observation.

Troopers said the second crash happened on Highway 27, south of Georgetown, just before 4:30 p.m. They said a 2018 Infiniti sedan left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver was the only occupant and was transported to UMMC with serious injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation by MHP.