RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two crashes have been reported at the bridge from Highway 80 to I-20 W. in Rankin County due to icy conditions.

According to Brandon Police, drivers should use caution because of the icy conditions on I-20 At the overpass bridges.

Crews are on the scene putting salt on the road surfaces.

Drivers are urged to drive carefully, especially on bridges and overpasses.