HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two detainees escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Michael Lewis, 31, and Joseph Spring, 31, were both missing from the detention center during Monday morning’s official head count.

Jones said a breach in the facility and damage was later located. There was also damage to the fence.

Lewis was being held on careless driving, DUI, receiving stolen property and no insurance charges. Spring was being held on burglary and escape charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escapees can contact 601-352-1521.

Michael Lewis (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Joseph Spring (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

This comes after four detainees escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center in April 2023. Two of those detainees were later captured, and the other two died during separate incidents.