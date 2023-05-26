VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two women who allegedly embezzled from a clothing store.

Police said they responded to Rainbow on Pemberton Square Boulevard on Tuesday, May 23 after receiving call about a theft of merchandise.

Rainbow’s Loss Prevention Manager reported surveillance showing two employees embezzling clothing and other store merchandise in the amount of $5,361.88.

Police said Ashanti Jernae Hardin, 20, of Vicksburg, and Antoinette Renee Hyder 34, of Port Gibson, were arrested and charged with felony embezzlement.

Ashanti Jernae Hardin (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Antoinette Renee Hyder (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Hardin and Hyder appeared before the Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter on Friday, May 26, 2023. They each received a $30,000 bond.