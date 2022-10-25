JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for two suspects who fired shots outside Provine High School on Tuesday, October 25.

Police said two men where shooting at each other from a white Sedan and a blue Sedan in front of the school. One bullet went through the front window of the school, and another went through a Jackson Public School District (JPS) delivery truck.

The school was put on lockdown due to the incident. No children were harmed during the shooting.

Police said they will increase their presence around all schools in the capital city.