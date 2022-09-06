YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two suspects, who were charged in connection to a kidnapping case in Yazoo County, will spend time behind bars.

The Yazoo Herald reported Preston Flowers and Tamela Herrera were arrested in July 2021 after agents raided a house on Grand Avenue after three juveniles were reported missing. Investigators believe the juveniles were being held against their will.

Flowers pled guilty to kidnapping and child abuse. He was sentenced in early September to 20 years in jail, with 10 years to serve with credit for any time already served, for kidnapping. He was also sentenced to 10 years in jail, with five years to serve with credit for any time already served, for child abuse.

Herrera was found guilty of one charge of kidnapping. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.