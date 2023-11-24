FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – Fayette police are investigating after two men were shot at a gas station on Thanksgiving night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 23.

Police identified the two men involved in the shooting as Kelvion Tenner, 22, and Jarvanti Doss, 26, both of Fayette.

According to investigators, the two men exchanged gunfire, and they were both injured. Tenner was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released. Doss was airlifted to another medical facility. His condition is unknown.

Once Tenner was released from the hospital, police said he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He is awaiting his initial appearance.