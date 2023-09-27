SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County deputies arrested two Forest men in connection to a string of auto burglaries.

Deputies said Luther Ducksworth and Artavis Robinson were arrested on Wednesday, September 26. Both men have been charged with six counts of auto burglary and one count of gun trafficking.

According to investigators, the two men broke into cars and stole mostly handguns. They said the guns would be advertised on Snapchat in order to sell the firearms.

Luther Ducksworth (Courtesy: Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Artavis Robinson (Courtesy: Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said most of the weapons have been recovered, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 601-469-1511.