JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi returned an indictment that was unsealed on Thursday, December 1 charging two former Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) officials with deprivation of rights under color of law.

According to court documents, both Jessica Hill, a correctional officer at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF), and Nicole Moore, a CMCF case manager, used excessive force against an inmate, including the use of dangerous weapons and resulting in bodily injury.

On July 11, 2019, court documents stated Hill and Moore willfully deprived L.C. of the right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment. The indictment alleges that Hill struck L.C. with a cannister and punched L.C., and that Moore kicked L.C., while L.C. was not resisting.

If convicted, the defendants each face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The FBI Jackson Field Office is investigating the case.