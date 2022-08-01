NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced two women, who are former employees with the City of Natchez, were indicted for embezzlement.

Special agents delivered demand letters to Servia Fortenberry and Sevetrius Dillon.

According to White, Fortenberry and Dillon have been accused of wiring payments to themselves from a city account without approval. The pair were also accused of claiming to work for the City of Natchez at the same time they were working as consultants for a town on the opposite side of the state.

White said leaders in Natchez filed a complaint at the Auditor’s office when these alleged schemes were discovered.

“Thank you to the city leadership of Natchez for their cooperation in this case and to the investigators and prosecutors who have moved the case forward,” said White. “As in all cases, we will continue to push hard seeking justice for the taxpayers here.”

Fortenberry was served with a $14,836.49 demand letter at the time of her arrest. Dillon was served an $8,029.98 demand letter.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.