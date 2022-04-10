ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people from Jackson were arrested in Adams County after deputies found over 2,000 ecstasy tablets and marijuana during a traffic stop on Saturday, April 9.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said deputies stopped a car on Liberty Road for a traffic violation. After receiving consent to search the car, deputies found 2,035 ecstasy tablets and marijuana.

Driver Robert Minor was charged with aggravated trafficking of a schedule I drug. Passenger Kristen Paige was charged with possession of marijuana under 30 grams.

Robert Minor, (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office).

Kristen Paige, (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office).

Patten said Minor could face up to 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections if convicted. He added that additional arrests may be made.