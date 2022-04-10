ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people from Jackson were arrested in Adams County after deputies found over 2,000 ecstasy tablets and marijuana during a traffic stop on Saturday, April 9.
Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said deputies stopped a car on Liberty Road for a traffic violation. After receiving consent to search the car, deputies found 2,035 ecstasy tablets and marijuana.
Driver Robert Minor was charged with aggravated trafficking of a schedule I drug. Passenger Kristen Paige was charged with possession of marijuana under 30 grams.
Patten said Minor could face up to 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections if convicted. He added that additional arrests may be made.