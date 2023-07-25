PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A couple from Louisiana were arrested on armed robbery charges in Pike County.

On July 14, deputies said they responded to the J&N Food Mart on Old Industrial Road for an attempted armed robbery. When they arrived, the suspects had fled the scene after the cashier pulled a firearm in defense.

Investigators said the cashier chased the suspect and watched the suspect jump in the passenger side of a white cargo van.

A short time later, McComb police sported the vehicle and arrested the suspects. Investigators said the police department was also working on an armed robbery that happened earlier in the morning involving the same suspects.

Javan’te Francis, 25, and Shantez Chachere, 26, were both arrested. They are both from Lafayette, Louisiana.

Francis and Chachere were both charged with two counts of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Pike County deputies said the two are suspected in numerous armed robberies in Louisiana. Their bonds have not been set.