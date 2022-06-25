ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Adams County men were sentenced to life plus ten years in prison for the 1st degree murders of Tavonte White and Alicia Justice.

White, 23, of Natchez, and Justice, 21, of Missouri City, Texas, were found dead in a crashed car that had hit the Natchez Stewpot on November 9, 2018. Natchez police discovered the vehicle had been shot several times.

Although the murders happened in 2018, the case wasn’t solved until last year. Police arrested Jameco Davis, 18, Kendarrius Davis and Jacqlaurence Jackson, 23, in connection to the double homicide in February 2021.

District Attorney Shameca Collins announced that Jackson and Jameco Davis were sentenced to two life sentences to run concurrent with each other, plus another ten years for firearm enhancements. Kendarrius Davis entered a plea to 2nd degree murder. He not been sentenced yet.

Jacqlaurence Jackson (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

Jameco Davis (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

In Mississippi, the only sentence for 1st degree murder is life in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).