HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Public Works Director Charles Sims announced two bridges will be closed until their repairs can be paid for.

The Carsley Road Bridge will be closed about one mile south of Kennebrew Road and one mile north of Clinton Tinnin. The Jimmy Williams Road Bridge will be closed slightly east of McGuffie Road.

Both closures are in District 2 of Hinds County. The bridges closed on Monday, December 13.