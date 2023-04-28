JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After four men escaped the Hinds County Detention Center, law enforcement agencies continue to work together to locate the two missing detainees.

Jerry Raynes, 51, was taken into custody in Texas on Thursday, April 28.

Authorities said Dylan Arrington, 22, led authorities to a home in Leake County after Arrington shot and killed a Simpson County pastor. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Arrington died during a fire after barricaded himself inside the home and getting into a shootout with authorities.

The other two men, Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison, have not been located.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Jerry Raynes was captured in Spring Valley, Texas. (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Corey Harrison (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Casey Grayson (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Dylan Arrington (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Hinds County Supervisor Robert Graham said they’re working hard to ensure the safety of citizens.

“In the last board meeting or two board meetings ago, we allocated $25,000 for a critical event management system which allows us to notify and contact people within a four-to-five-mile radius of the facility when there’s been a breakout or breach. This will also inform people coming into the area by way cell phone and text message that there has been a breach,” stated Graham.

He said the Critical Event Management System should be up and running in about a month.