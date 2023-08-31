Anthony Peavy (L) and Frisco Lyons (R) (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

UPDATE:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said two escapees have been captured.

According to the sheriff, Anthony Peavy and Frisco Lyons were captured in a wooded area near the county farm by Hinds County deputies on Thursday, August 31.

Peavy and Lyons both face additional escape charges.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two inmates have escaped from the Hinds County Work Center.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, Anthony Peavy and Frisco Lyons escaped from the work center on the County Farm while on a work detail.

Peavy was being held on several charges, including auto burglary. Lyons was being held for possession of a controlled substance and contraband.

Anthony Peavy (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

Frisco Lyons (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.