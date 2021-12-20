Two homes catch fire on Hollywood Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Jackson homes caught on fire on Hollywood Avenue on Monday, December 20.

The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) Public Information Officer said the first fire happened at 3622 Hollywood Avenue and the second at 3626 Hollywood Avenue. The second fire stemmed from exposure to the first one

The officer said both houses were vacant at the time, but one firefighter received minor injuries. He did not need medical attention and no other injuries were reported.

Both houses sustained major damage, according to JFD.