RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former Ole Miss football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he was kidnapped from Laurel and was taken to the bank and forced to withdraw money.

Myers said the victim identified the suspects as 35-year-old Jerrell Powe, of Buckatunna, Mississippi, and 35-year-old Gavin Bates, of Roseville, California. Both Powe and Bates were arrested at the scene by responding officers.

Powe and Bates were each charged with one count of kidnapping and are currently being held at the Madison County Jail. Their bonds have not been set.

Jerrell Powe (Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.)

Gavin Bates (Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.)

Powe was a former Ole Miss football player and was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.