VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were indicted by a Warren County grand jury for a homicide that happened in October 2022.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Cameron Kelly and Marcus Lee, Jr., were indicted for murder and burglary of a dwelling.

The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. on October 30 at the Apple Orchard apartments on Blossom Lane. Investigators said Kelly, Lee and Cameron Jefferson were searching for a 16-year-old at the apartment complex.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Jefferson got in a running vehicle and drove off without realizing the 16-year-old was inside the vehicle.

According to authorities, Jefferson was shot inside a vehicle by the teen. His vehicle crashed into a tree after he was shot, and he died at the scene.

Kelly and Lee, who were allegedly with Jefferson, were charged and indicted for his death.