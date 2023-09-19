CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton officials are investigating after a train and car collided on Tuesday, September 19.

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Parker Drive in Clinton.

Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge said a red four-door Toyota sedan collided with a train at the crossing. The two occupants of the vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries are unknown.

Clinton officials are investigating after a train and car collided on Tuesday, September 19. (Courtesy: City of Clinton)

Clinton officials said the train is currently not operating until the site has been cleared. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.