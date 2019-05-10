Local News

Woman killed in officer-involved crash identified

Crash happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday night

Posted: May 09, 2019 10:58 PM CDT

Updated: May 10, 2019 01:08 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - 8:01 a.m. - The Hinds County coroner identified the victim as 59-year-old Pamela Sonner of Jackson.

The officer invovled in the crash has not been identified.

12:05 a.m. -  A woman is dead following an officer-involved crash in Jackson, Thursday night.

The Jackson Police Department said on Twitter the 59-year-old woman died from her injuries following a crash on Terry Road and Santa Clair Street.

The officer is in stable condition.

Two people, including a Jackson police officer, are injured after a crash Thursday night. 

According to a tweet from the Jackson Police Department, the crash happened on Terry Road and Santa Clair Street just before nine p.m.

Both the driver and the officer were taken to local hospital with injuries, but their condition is unknown at this time. 

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

