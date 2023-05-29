HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were injured in a Hinds County crash on Sunday, May 28.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 18 near Palestine Road just before 9:00 p.m.

According to troopers, a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane and collided head-on with a 2013 Cadillac CTS.

MHP officials said the occupants in both vehicles were transported to the local hospital with unknown injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.