COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a minor were injured in a crash with another vehicle in Copiah County on Wednesday, April 19.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers responded to the scene around 8:40 p.m. on Interstate 55 near the 72-mile post.

They said a Toyota 4-Runner driven by 46-year-old Bayron Hernandez was towing another vehicle southbound when a 2005 Nissan Maxima, driven by 47-year-old Fredrick Powell, and a minor passenger collided.

MHP officials said Hernandez wasn’t injured. Powell and the minor were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with unknown injuries.

MHP is investigating the crash.