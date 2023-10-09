PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – At least two people were injured after a fire at a Pearl apartment complex.

The fire happened at the Grand Apartment Complex on Colony Park Boulevard off of Pearl Road early Monday morning.

The first responding police officer was able to alert and assist residents in evacuating the building. When firefighters arrived, four units on the second floor were engulfed in flames.

Greg Flynn, with the City of Pearl, said it took firefighters two hours to get the fire under control.

At least two people were injured after a fire at a Pearl apartment complex. (Courtesy: City of Pearl)

Eight units in the building were destroyed. Two residents had minor injuries from evacuating and were treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.