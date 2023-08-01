Jackson firefighters said at least two people, including a child, were injured during an apartment fire on August 1, 2023. (WJTV)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said at least two people, including a child, were injured during an apartment fire.

The fire happened at the Village Apartments on Raymond Road on Tuesday, August 1. According to Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, the fire started in a kitchen.

Firefighters found a child, who was not breathing due to smoke inhalation, inside a bedroom. Armon said crews administered CPR to the child, who was later transported to a local hospital. There’s no word on the child’s condition.

Armon said an unidentified firefighter was also injured due to broken glass. The firefighter is expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.