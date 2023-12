JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were injured during a shooting in Jackson on Wednesday, December 27.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Metairie Road near Robinson Road around 1:00 p.m. Several Jackson police officers responded to the scene.

The two victims were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.