CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – At least two people were hospitalized after separate crashes in Clinton.

The crashes happened on Interstate 20 just before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 12.

According to officials, a silver Toyota sedan traveling East on I-20 near Exit 33 left the roadway and overturned. A blue Honda SUV, also traveling along I-20, then collided with the back of an 18-wheeler.

At least two people were hospitalized after separate crashes in Clinton on Oct. 12, 2023. (Courtesy: City of Clinton)

Both passengers were extricated and transported to local hospitals. Their condition is unknown as of Friday, October 13.