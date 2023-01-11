JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were shot inside a vehicle.

The incident happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North.

Officer Sam Brown said two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began shooting at them.

The victims were shot multiple times. They were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Brown said the suspects fled the scene. Police have not provided any additional information.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Jackson Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).