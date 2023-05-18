Two people, including a suspect, were shot during a fight at a Scott County solar farm on Thursday, May 18.

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people, including a suspect, were shot during a fight at a Scott County solar farm on Thursday, May 18.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said the sheriff’s office received a call around 7:00 a.m. about a shooting at Pearl River Solar Park on Merchant Road. He said some deputies were nearby and were able to respond within minutes of receiving the call.

According to Lee, the suspect and the victim were involved in a fight before the shooting happened. He said the suspect shot the victim and was later subdued by two others at the solar farm.

During the incident, Lee said the suspect was shot while he was being subdued.

Both the suspect and the victim were taken to local hospitals. The suspect was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Lee said they are both in stable condition. The suspect is expected to be charged once he has been released from the hospital.

The suspect and the victim have not been identified.

The sheriff said his deputies are working to determine what led up to the shooting. They will interview employees at the solar farm.

The solar farm is expected to reopen on Monday, May 22, according to Lee.