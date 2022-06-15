TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Terry police are investigating a shooting that happened on Canton Street. Police Chief Michael Ivy said the shooting happened after 9:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13.

According to Ivy, the suspects knocked on the door and were going after someone they knew was inside the home. When the homeowner opened the door, they forced their way inside.

Ivy said several people were inside the home. He said the suspects and the people inside the home began firing shots at each other.

One person inside the home was shot in the leg, and one person who tried to enter the house was shot multiple times.

Ivy said no arrests have been made. The police department is not releasing the names of those involved in the shooting at this time.

The Terry Police Department is working with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office on the case.