WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash with a tractor-trailer in Warren County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) officers said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 6 on Interstate 20 westbound. They said a tractor-trailer collided with a Ram pickup truck.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured, but the driver and passenger of the Ram were taken to Merit Health Hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.